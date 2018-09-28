Clear
Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

A shooting in the parking lot of a Texas high school stadium ends a football game early.

DALLAS -- A high school football game in suburban Dallas ended abruptly when a man was shot in the stadium's parking lot.

It all started when two parents got into a fight in the stands.

They both exited the stadium into the parking lot, where one of them pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger.

The man who was shot is in critical condition in the hospital.

Police arrested the shooter and evacuated the stadium when they arrived on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

