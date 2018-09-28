Speech to Text for A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Friday: Morning fog possible, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 72° Friday night: Becoming cloudy with a chilly north breeze. Low: 45° Saturday: Sun & Clouds. A cooler day. High: 66° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly night across the Valley. If you're heading out for Friday night football a blanket and hoody for the bleachers would be a strong play. With a relatively dry air in place, this cold front looks like it will be a cloud-maker and free of any rain. Then, for Saturday temperatures will be comfortable in the mid-60s. By Sunday, we'll see a bit of warm up and temperatures will continue warming into next week. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031