Clear
A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Friday: Morning fog possible, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 72° Friday night: Becoming cloudy with a chilly north breeze. Low: 45°

Friday: Morning fog possible, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 72° Friday night: Becoming cloudy with a chilly north breeze. Low: 45° Saturday: Sun & Clouds. A cooler day. High: 66° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly night across the Valley. If you're heading out for Friday night football a blanket and hoody for the bleachers would be a strong play. With a relatively dry air in place, this cold front looks like it will be a cloud-maker and free of any rain. Then, for Saturday temperatures will be comfortable in the mid-60s. By Sunday, we'll see a bit of warm up and temperatures will continue warming into next week.
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Nice weather for the weekend!
