Speech to Text for PH NV Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

games on in the zone.....i'm calling friday's show our conference showdown edition of in the zone... we have several first place conference battles taking place in the area.... the top spot in the wabash river conference will be on the line as 1a, ninth ranked parke heritage host number 17 north vermillion.... both these teams enter this matchup five and one on the season and four and ohh in the wrc... north vermillion being in the spot is really no surprise, but for parke heritage who's in their inaugural season, this is a bit of shocker... wolves head coach brian moore is eager to see how his team handles the big stage! we've had a few really big games but this is probably the biggest. know we realize we can play a little football. how are we going to respond to the big game. i expect for it to be somewhat physical. i expect the atmosphere to be electric. i think the falcons will show up and be ready to go. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 47. light south