Speech to Text for UNI beats ISU football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

isu as the open play in the toughest conference in the fcs the mvfc.... the sycamores conference opener was tonight, at home against 21st ranked northern iowa... ja'quan keys rushed for a team-high 76 yards...the isu back rips off 25 yards here to midfield, but the sycamores drive would end in a punt... second quarter...isu gets in the red zone on the pass from ryan boyle to dante hendrix ....isu would come up empty again, they missed a field goal... uni would outscore isu 24-nothing in the second half....trevor allen did a lot of the damage with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.... uni pounds isu 33-nothing, the panthers beat the sycamores for a fourth straight time... not going to dwell on it, learn from it. sports 10 will have highlights tomorrow from 11 high school football games on in the zone.....i'm