Clear

UNI beats ISU football

Panthers beat Sycamores 33-0

Posted: Thu Sep 27 20:48:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 20:48:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for UNI beats ISU football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

isu as the open play in the toughest conference in the fcs the mvfc.... the sycamores conference opener was tonight, at home against 21st ranked northern iowa... ja'quan keys rushed for a team-high 76 yards...the isu back rips off 25 yards here to midfield, but the sycamores drive would end in a punt... second quarter...isu gets in the red zone on the pass from ryan boyle to dante hendrix ....isu would come up empty again, they missed a field goal... uni would outscore isu 24-nothing in the second half....trevor allen did a lot of the damage with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.... uni pounds isu 33-nothing, the panthers beat the sycamores for a fourth straight time... not going to dwell on it, learn from it. sports 10 will have highlights tomorrow from 11 high school football games on in the zone.....i'm
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

Image

Community pulls out of Stellar Grant running

Image

Middle Eastern Festival this weekend

Image

Future plans for the Hulman Center?

Image

Brian Moseman plea agreement

Image

The Vigo County School Board and the Danny Tanoos charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game