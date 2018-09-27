Speech to Text for Parke Heritage Tennis

final at crawfordsville .. jack gooch would get parke heritage off to a great start, he didn't lose a game as he picked up a win at two singles... clay butler was just as good for parke heritage at one singles....he delivers a forehand winner.... he won in straight sets to give the wolves two wins, they need just one more for the match.... and it was freshman evan james who stepped up....big time over head slam by james ..... he won at three singles to win the match for parke heritage.... how about this parke heritage wins three-two, they win the first sectional championship in any sport in school history... feels great to be the first trophy ever in the trophy case at parke heritage. something we were hoping we could do. no one else been able to do. the sycamores two and one non-conference football record is nice, but the real work begins now for