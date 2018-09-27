Clear

THS tennis sectional

Braves win sectional title

Posted: Thu Sep 27 20:46:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 20:46:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

state all season long and the braves showed why again tonight against their rivals terre haute north... the two met in the sectional final at terre haute south this evening... one singles south star canaan sellers rips a backhand winner....he needed less than an hour to win his match .... south's two doubles team won in straight sets....aiden fellows with the nice putaway at the net... braves up two-nothing in the match... they get the match clinching point at one doubles....caleb morris the monsterous overhead slam for the braves... terre haute south wins five- nothing....the sixth ranked braves pick up the programs 23rd overall sectional title.... it feels great honestly. what we've been working on all year, to get to this. to move on and go higher past sectionals. parke heritage faced north montgomery in the sectional
