Speech to Text for Middle Eastern Festival this weekend

culture this weekend. that's with st. george church's mediterranean festival. the st. george orthodox church is full of many backgrounds. this includes syrian, greek and romanian. the festival is one of the main fundraisers for the church. organizers say it's a chance to give back to the community, and enjoy some home baked treats. "one of the things that many people know about a variety of cultures, especially in the mediterranean is how delicious the food is. so we certainly want to use that to our advantage and share some of the items and delicious foods and pastries." the mediterranean festival is this saturday from 4 pm to 9. you can find st. george's orthodox church at 19- hundred south 4th street in terre haute. we've linked more information for you at wthi tv dot com. a project has wrapped up in downtown sullivan. and it breathes