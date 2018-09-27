Speech to Text for Brian Moseman plea agreement

this comes after brian moseman entered a plea agreement this week. if accepted, moseman would plead guilty to "two" of severa charges. they're all connected to the death of a five year old girl. she died in december of 20- 15. as part of the agreement...mos eman would have to serve two and a half years of formal probation. the judge still has to accept this agreement. a decision is expected on october 16th. earlier this month...a judge sentenced tiffany daugherty in connection to the same case. she'll serve 15 years in prison and six years on formal probation.