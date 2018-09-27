Speech to Text for The Vigo County School Board and the Danny Tanoos charges

that brought charges against former vigo county school superintendent danny tanoos. "news 10" has reached-out "to all members of the vigo county school board". in court documents.. "all school board members" were implicated.. in some way.. in the case against superintendent danny tanoos". we wanted to give them a chance to publicly defend themselves. news 10's "jon swaner" explains. [b7]tanoos haworth statement fronted-pkg rov mon former superintendent danny tanoos is accused of soliciting bribes from a company called e-s-g. he would recommend e-s-g for school remodeling projects, and the board approved each and every one of his recommendatio ns. the investigators said e-s-g routinely provided perks to tanoos and board members. that's why we gave board members a chance to tell their side. we wrote emails to all 7 board members. only two responded, and both paul lockhart and alpa patel referred us to a recent written statement given to us by current superintendent dr. robert haworth. he told us about preliminary results of their internal investigation. haworth said according to law enforcement, no school board members are under investigation. meanwhile, the school district's investigation continues. back to you. ///////// in tonight's crime alert.... a judge is set to make a decision on the terms of a plea agreement.