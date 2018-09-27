Speech to Text for Resources for sexual assault locally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

according to the national sexual violence resource center one in three women experience some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime. the center also found sexual assault is the most under reported crime. that's with 63 percent of sexual assaults not being reported to the police. it's a stat that brings to question.... what kind of resources do victims of sexual abuse have here in terre haute. news 10's sarah lehman investigates. as the hearing of sexual assault allegations toward supreme court nominee brett kavanugh dominates the news -- many survivors of sexual violence have been stepping up and telling their stories. that's giving the courage to many others to report their alleged abusers. so what kind of resources do those victims have? indiana state university students have amanda hobson. hobson is the victim advocate for students who have been sexually abused. "my job is to support our students who experience violence and help them figure out what they'd like to do moving forward." hobson says that she will go with students if they want to make a police report, go to the hospital or if they just want to talk. she says the first person the victim tells -- how they react -- decides how the victim heals. "i am going to believe them, i'm going to support them i'm going to help them and it allows them to know how to move forward." hobson says not everyone has the experience of being believed when they tell someone they were sexually assaulted. she says that's why victim advocate programs are so important. it's not just isu students that have many different resources. there are also sources of support for the entire community, like council on domestic abuse.. or 'coda'. advocates with the group say it's important for people to tell their stories. "it will give them the support they need it will give them the encouragment they need and the closure and it might help push someone else to come forward." you can find more information for sexual assault vicitims on our website -- that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. in terms of the kavanaugh hearing, the committee