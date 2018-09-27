Home
Web exclusive weather update
Web exclusive weather update
Posted: Thu Sep 27 16:01:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 16:01:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
53°
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
51°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55°
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
53°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
59°
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
53°
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
53°
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Most Popular Stories
Fort Wayne Amber Alert canceled
Indiana State University makes a list of most dangerous college campuses in U.S.
As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10
Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co
Tanoos's attorneys release a statement on his behalf
Why was that train stopped in downtown Terre Haute for two hours?
Vigo County Bicentennial: The Fontanet disaster
Who is Doug Tischbein? The other man mentioned in Danny Tanoos court documents
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted sex offender
WATCH Live: High drama in Senate Thursday for pivotal Kavanaugh-Ford showdown
Latest Video
Web exclusive weather update
Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store
99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100
Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday
‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game
Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co
Very pleasant air has arrived.
Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure
A cool night and more sun in the forecast
Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge
In Case You Missed It
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool
A hometown team honors a hero
Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide
Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct
Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game