Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store
A group of teens smash into a marijuana store in Colorado, but end up with oregano.
Posted: Thu Sep 27 12:47:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 13:04:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Terre Haute
Clear
64°
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
65°
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62°
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
64°
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
66°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
64°
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
64°
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Nice fall weather setting up
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
Fort Wayne Amber Alert canceled
Indiana State University makes a list of most dangerous college campuses in U.S.
Tanoos's attorneys release a statement on his behalf
Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co
Who is Doug Tischbein? The other man mentioned in Danny Tanoos court documents
As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10
Vigo County Bicentennial: The Fontanet disaster
Dec 6th trial date set for Tanoos
Free dinner, Colts tickets, and REO Speedwagon concerts: Breaking down the charges against Danny Tanoos
Former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos faces three felony bribery charges
Latest Video
Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store
99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100
Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday
‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game
Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co
Very pleasant air has arrived.
Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure
A cool night and more sun in the forecast
Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge
The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove
In Case You Missed It
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool
A hometown team honors a hero
Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide
Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct
Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game