Clear

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

A group of teens smash into a marijuana store in Colorado, but end up with oregano.

Posted: Thu Sep 27 12:47:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 13:04:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Nice fall weather setting up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game