99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

A 99-year-old woman is still working as a hair stylist, but plans to retire this year after her 100th birthday!

Posted: Thu Sep 27 12:39:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 12:59:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

"I work because this is what I've enjoyed doing all my life. From a little girl, I always loved messing with my sisters' hair. They had beautiful hair, and I always enjoyed doing this," said Callie Terrell, a 99-year-old beautician.

Terrell now only works to keep busy, and to satisfy a few long-time customers like her daughter Inez.

Terrell said she is anxiously awaiting her 100th birthday in November.

"Whenever I give out my birthday to people you have to pay for it. November 26th," she said.

Her zeal for life is nothing short of amazing, along with her wok ethic.

According to WREG, the state of Tennessee first issued her license to operate on Jan. 30, 1945.

She rents space in a salon, but once had her own thriving business. She has outlived almost all of her customers.

"People my age that I used to buddy buddy with? I don't have a single one. I was in a bridge club. I'm the only one in the club that's living," she said.

She said that working is part of her secret to longevity.

"I'm not used to just being up in the house. You see, I worked so long. I've just been around people and doing something exciting. Most old people, they're so dry and droll. I can't deal with that. I gott alive and do the things that make me happy," Terrell said.

Working brings her joy, but Terrell said that when she retires this year, don't expect to find her sitting around the house doing nothing.

I just be waiting on somebody to call and say, 'Callie, you busy?' I say, 'Nah, what is it?' [They'll say,] 'Well come on over here.' They say, 'We're doing so and so.' So I jump in the car and go. I just want to do something," she said.

