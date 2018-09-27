Clear

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

A racially charged fight after a Chicago Cubs game Monday night may have implications for a Hoosier.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

the bleachers. our indianapolis partner - wttv - has more on the mayhem and shows us the twitter video that has been viewed by thousands. in one instance... nat 'dont film me!' life can take sharp turn.... 'everybody has got a camera on them.' including danny rockett... the man behind this lens. 'all of a sudden it just kicks off a fight kicks off.... nat beep beep .....so i just grabbed my phone and started recording it.' nat fight mayhem in the wrigley field bleachers after a cubs game monday night.... fist flailing...racial slurs hurling....all on hispanic heritage night. 'i didnt know that it was racially tinged maybe in its inception.' his twitter post of the video reaching thousands... prompting amateur sleuths to track down one of the men on linked in... nat bleep later video ... saying he is a member of the indiana national guard. the organization says calls and emails began flooding in. 'its a gotcha moment sure.' launching an internal investigation to determine the validity. nat typing robert norris teaches social media at butler university. hes used to answering ....where am i?....and what were you thinking? 'dont do anything you wouldnt want the world to see, because they will see it' if he is indeed national guard...they say potential punishment spans a wide range. 'im told that among people 16 to 34.... 1/10 has lost out on a job opportunity because of something that was online, something they posted or something they did.' cameras are almost omnipresent..... 'doesnt matter if youre inside....' '....or outside, social media is all around you.' 'if you represent someone you represent them 24/7 its not just you. at a game....on the street....by the circle.... 'dont say racist things you wont get caught on camera saying racist things.' a lesson that for the 21st century. a local school with a new program to combat abuse. the lessons being taught -- coming
