Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash at around 6:15 Thursday morning.

Posted: Thu Sep 27 05:20:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 05:20:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

vigo county. here's a live look from the scene of a rollover crash. this is at 58-14 west kennett drive. that's a little west of prairieton. the crash happened at around 6:15 this morning. we're told by our crew on the scene that power lines have been knocked down. so far - there's no word on any injuries. drivers will want to avoid this area for a while as this crash is cleaned up. the interserction of fourth and ohio streets
