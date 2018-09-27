Speech to Text for Very pleasant air has arrived.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Some morning cloudiness possible, but then becoming sunny. High: 70° Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 50° Friday: Mainly sunny. A shade warmer. High: 74° Detailed Forecast: Very pleasant air has arrived. Sunshine and mild temperatures will last through the weekend. A cold front will move into the area Friday night, but it's looking like a cloud-maker only. If something changes, we'll let you know. Aside from that, we're in for some chilly overnights and temperatures jumping back into the 80s next week. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031