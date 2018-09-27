Clear

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Thursday: Some morning cloudiness possible, but then becoming sunny. High: 70° Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 50°

Posted: Thu Sep 27 03:32:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 03:34:33 PDT 2018

Thursday: Some morning cloudiness possible, but then becoming sunny. High: 70° Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 50° Friday: Mainly sunny. A shade warmer. High: 74° Detailed Forecast: Very pleasant air has arrived. Sunshine and mild temperatures will last through the weekend. A cold front will move into the area Friday night, but it's looking like a cloud-maker only. If something changes, we'll let you know. Aside from that, we're in for some chilly overnights and temperatures jumping back into the 80s next week. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Nice fall weather setting up
