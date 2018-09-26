Speech to Text for Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

and streets need some serious work. but the question now is -- how do we fix them? news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio to explain what some local leaders are thinking. believe it or not -- two weeks ago today a massive sinkhole was found in downtown terre haute. the 18-foot crater raised a lot of eyebrows and cameras -- but most of all concerns on how to address terre haute's infrastructure. 4th and ohio street may be all patched up now.. but just two weeks ago -- a crater -- big enough to swallow just about any car... was stopping traffic... "i thought i gotta see this thing, so we actually, my family went by there and looked at it and up close it was just amazing to see." this 18- foot sinkhole may have been exciting to see at first... but for jason saavedra it'd be shortly filled with concerns. "i wonder how many more of those there are out there, and i just hope that there's a way that the city can maybe check for them in the future just to prevent people from getting hurt." ways to fix terre haute's infrastructure was the focus of this public forum... terre haute man -- pat goodwin -- led a discussion on problems and solutions between neighbors and local leaders. "you can safely drive through sheridan park and not worry about ripping off a wheel because you didn't hit a pothole, you can't say that up in the terry town area or in the columbian, enameling and deming school area... or the southern part of terre haute." county councilman brendan kearns says efficiently spending tax dollars is one way to solve these problems... but along with that is communication and collaboration... by possibly consolidating county and city departments -- he says there could be more bang for the buck. "what we have to do is look at how we can combine services, not eliminate positions.. i think what you'll find is when you consolidate services, it actually may result in creating new jobs." bringing in all sides to address a community problem... all while hoping to patch up concerns -- as well as sinkholes too. "we can't have cars falling into those, especially we had a fire truck that could've fallen through it. we can't have things like that happening... so what can we do to prevent from happening in the future? i'm not sure, but i hope the city leaders are paying attention." and just a reminder -- you can report road issues to the city... just call 3-1-1 ... we also have that number online at wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you.