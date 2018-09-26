Speech to Text for Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

make the city a better place to live. launch terre haute hosted a community innovation challenge. members invited students from all local area colleges to the indiana theatre in terre haute. leaders say the goal is to get students more involved in the community. with their input, business leaders believe terre haute can become a more attractive place. "one of the objectives of launch terre haute is really to help obtain our talent through entrepreneuris m and through engagement. of the students while they in our community and introducing them to local business leaders to really get their input on what they want to see in this community. people who participated in the challenge pitched several different ideas for improving the city. the weather is cooling off and that makes it