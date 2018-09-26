Speech to Text for The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

farrington grove elementary did today! students from several grades took part in the annual tiger trot! hundreds of little feet raced around the school as family and staff members cheered them on! news 10 caught up with one racer who says for his first time racing, he had a blast! "they just said have fun, and enjoy the race. and that's what i did, i talked to my friends while i was running and it was all great." organizers say a grant from the vigo county education foundation, thompson thrift, and the wabash valley road runners helped to put it on. riley childrens foundation announced, it's