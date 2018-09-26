Speech to Text for ISU's new president holds fall address

been working hard since taking office. doctor deborah curtis addressed the campus community today. it was her first fall address as president. she talked about what she's learned in her first nine months as president. curtis also told the audience about her priorities for the upcoming year. "enrollment growth a lot of initiatives on student success. we're going to celebrate the fact that we met all of our performing standards for the state. so there are many things to lift up." doctor curtis recently replaced former i-s-u president daniel bradley