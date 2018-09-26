Clear

Dakota Caton

Former Sullivan Star excelling on special teams for ISU

Posted: Wed Sep 26 19:05:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 19:05:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Dakota Caton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one start to the season, including wabash valley native dakota caton... it hasn't taken long for indiana state football coach curt mallory to like dakota caton.... "he just loves football and is a fun guy to coach". the freshman reported to isu camp this summer ready to prove himself. "he's a gamer. he's done it all camp". "my mindset was i was going to come out here and work as hard as i can to earn a spot". "he's a guy that just kept showing up. no brainer wanted him part of program". coach mallory knew he didn't just want dakota, but he had to find a way to get the former sullivan star on the field.... "whenever i get playing time i know i'm going to make the most of it." caton has made his mark on special teams ....returning a punt for a touchdown in his very first collegiate game. he also has turned into one of the top kick returns in the nation...dakota is third in the fcs in combined kick returns and 18th in yards per kick return at 26.8 per game... "feels great to be recognized as that but can't do it without other 10 guys on the field". "he's been a reliable guy back there, he's done a great job". here's
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

Image

ISU's new president holds fall address

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

IU Basketball Media Day

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

Image

United Methodist Village announces leadership changes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game