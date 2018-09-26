Speech to Text for Dakota Caton

one start to the season, including wabash valley native dakota caton... it hasn't taken long for indiana state football coach curt mallory to like dakota caton.... "he just loves football and is a fun guy to coach". the freshman reported to isu camp this summer ready to prove himself. "he's a gamer. he's done it all camp". "my mindset was i was going to come out here and work as hard as i can to earn a spot". "he's a guy that just kept showing up. no brainer wanted him part of program". coach mallory knew he didn't just want dakota, but he had to find a way to get the former sullivan star on the field.... "whenever i get playing time i know i'm going to make the most of it." caton has made his mark on special teams ....returning a punt for a touchdown in his very first collegiate game. he also has turned into one of the top kick returns in the nation...dakota is third in the fcs in combined kick returns and 18th in yards per kick return at 26.8 per game... "feels great to be recognized as that but can't do it without other 10 guys on the field". "he's been a reliable guy back there, he's done a great job". here's