Speech to Text for Teaming up to help those in need

to bring thousands of meals to the valley. elanco partnered with million meal movement. it's a hunger relief organization in indianapolis. the company is providing packaged, rice based meals. workers are competing with north and south vermillion high school football teams today and tomorrow. they will race to see who can pack 30-thousand meals the fastest. it's a cause organziers say is close to their hearts. everybody needs a helping hand and when you are able to do that for somebody else it's very fulfilling. i feel like bringing our team out here and teaching them what it means to be a part of service and helping people is part of that journey of growing into a man. all meals will go to catholic charities food bank. the meals will be distributed across the wabash valley. a small town church is making big moves to help people