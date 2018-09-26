Speech to Text for Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

adult. junior achievement of the wabash valley is helping students think about the future. the group talked to vigo county middle schoolers about life as a grown-up. kids fill the roles of 27- year-old adults. then... they go through different stations. students pick incomes.. set up savings accounts.. grocery shop.. and pay taxes. "we see so many students as they get to the high school level and they start to reach towards graduation and they're unprepared for the next step or they're looking at the next step saying what do i do next. this is a chance to show them early on these are choices you face as an adult." the program is designed to help kids make choices based on what they can afford. a local business is working with high schoolers