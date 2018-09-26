Speech to Text for Rosedale Abuse Program

students about sexual abuse and how to protect themselves. news 10's abby kirk took a visit to rosedale elementary today. she's in the newsroom to explain why the state feels its necessary, and how teachers are doing it. abby? rondrell, this past year, indiana legislators made a law that all children attending school need to be taught ways to stay safe. giving them the knowledge and the skills to deal with possible abuse. nat "we need to have kids understand the ability that they have that they can say no." rosedale elementary sent letters to parents this week. they're about a new program teaching all kids, age appropriate techniques to recognize child sexual abuse. "sense that this doesn't sound right. give them the skills to know what to do." a bill lawmakers passed last year set this program into motion. it's something william livers stands by. "most people are good people. i think maybe i am more optimistic, but i believe that. i believe that people are good and helpful. but, there are some that are not." he's a social worker at rosedale elementary. livers works one on one with students dealing with trauma . "basically talks about keeping the kids safe, having the skills to recognize 'is this ok'? if it's not how to refuse and say no. and definitely how to report, who do i tell." ---girl "it teaches you to not do things that other people are forcing you to do. and you can get better at everything and not do things that are bad." fourth grader, mya kenley, says she has already learned so much. "to do things that we want to do and things that are responsible to do." students at rosedale elementary have already learned the three "r's"....to recognize, report, and refuse....say words that mean 'no.' ---boy "being assertive, respectful, and helping friends if they are sad or something." "i say, you know, find prevention, and other kind of activites we can do to give them the skills, ya why not?" this education is mandatory. students must be educated on the subject.. once every year. for now, live reporting from the newsroom...abb y kirk, news 10. back to you.