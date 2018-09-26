Speech to Text for United Methodist Village announces leadership changes

has announced leadership changes.. today, it announced two new board members. those members are ron viehman and jonas hamilton. according to a release from the facility, ron viehman was elected treasurer. during the september 25th board meeting, peggy cummins was elected the new chair of the board. another member, brad purcell was elected vice president. news 10 has been following the situation at united methodist village since june. that's when employees said they weren't being paid.