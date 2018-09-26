Clear

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Posted: Wed Sep 26 14:29:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 14:29:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

positive". one of those stories is out "of nevins township" in norther vigo county. thats where "1"-disaster took the lives of many and destroyed a community. news 10's "garrett brown".. has more "on the fontanet powder mill explosion" .. as we celebrate our counties bicentennial. //////// //////// fontanet may be pretty quiet now. but it used to be a busy mining town. marietta cooper has called nevins township home her entire life. her family still remembers the tragedy that struck over one hundred years ago. "my grandmother was born in 1898. she was nine when it exploded. oh she said it was just it was just a shock. even the children. she just said they just stood around and cried." in fontanet there was a factory known as the dupont powder mill. it produced powder to help break down large chucks of coal. but in 1907 the mill caught fire causing an explosion destroying the town. nearly forty people in the community lost their lives. "and we have pictures. there was a general store right next door to this building and there's caskets stacked out in the street." "th remains of the dupont powder mill are somewhere in these woods in fontanet. the whole situation began when a machine gave off a spark causing three separate explosions. the biggest of those being the second which was a keg mill which had forty thousand kegs of powder." "and of course people say they had felt the concussion over in cincinnati, but here in fontanet it blew the windows out of all the houses, roofs off of them." it took months for the community to recover from the deadly explosion. people grew closer as they expressed their loss. they shared poems and songs -- like one named the fontanent disaster. from death and darkness, they grew new life and family. "its like we're all family, we're not bloodline. it's the fontanet family and we care about each other and its what i want to keep alive." /////// now this is just one of the many stories we've shared with you
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

Image

United Methodist Village announces leadership changes

Image

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Image

A cooler night ahead

Image

Freelandville Mission Trip

Image

Fire prevention parade

Image

News Terre Haute tent ordnance

Image

Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game