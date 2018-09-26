Speech to Text for Nevins Township Coal Explosion

positive". one of those stories is out "of nevins township" in norther vigo county. thats where "1"-disaster took the lives of many and destroyed a community. news 10's "garrett brown".. has more "on the fontanet powder mill explosion" .. as we celebrate our counties bicentennial. //////// //////// fontanet may be pretty quiet now. but it used to be a busy mining town. marietta cooper has called nevins township home her entire life. her family still remembers the tragedy that struck over one hundred years ago. "my grandmother was born in 1898. she was nine when it exploded. oh she said it was just it was just a shock. even the children. she just said they just stood around and cried." in fontanet there was a factory known as the dupont powder mill. it produced powder to help break down large chucks of coal. but in 1907 the mill caught fire causing an explosion destroying the town. nearly forty people in the community lost their lives. "and we have pictures. there was a general store right next door to this building and there's caskets stacked out in the street." "th remains of the dupont powder mill are somewhere in these woods in fontanet. the whole situation began when a machine gave off a spark causing three separate explosions. the biggest of those being the second which was a keg mill which had forty thousand kegs of powder." "and of course people say they had felt the concussion over in cincinnati, but here in fontanet it blew the windows out of all the houses, roofs off of them." it took months for the community to recover from the deadly explosion. people grew closer as they expressed their loss. they shared poems and songs -- like one named the fontanent disaster. from death and darkness, they grew new life and family. "its like we're all family, we're not bloodline. it's the fontanet family and we care about each other and its what i want to keep alive." /////// now this is just one of the many stories we've shared with you