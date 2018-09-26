Speech to Text for Freelandville Mission Trip

stepping-up.. "to help others". and "the giving" .. is being fueled "by a local church". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how the tight knit community "of freelandville".. is on a mission.. tochange lives miles away. ///////// /////// "bethel church sits along a country road just outside of freelandville. with just over a hundred people in it's congregation. you could say it's the picture of a small town church. but that's not keeping one group here from doing big things." dale tiek has been a carpenter of sorts for all his life. "god gifted me with the ability to use my hands. and since i was a little kid i was putting nails in a dog house. it seems like that was me." dale tiek's skill became a passion. that passion soon would find purpose. "you ready to go back in november?" bethel church began working with foundation for peace in 2014. "we actually took a group of about 26 to the dominican republic and it was more than we expected. so much more. so we do four days of medical missions where we see about 500 people a day." the group's first visit exposed a greater need for help in the impoverished area. dale tiek's wife jane tiek led the medical mission. from that carpenter's on a mission was born. "we're going to work on their community center. we're going to have a bible school with them and just interact with the kids and adults." carpenter's on a mission helps to rebuild structures that are necessary in the community. this november the group will once again return to the dominican republic. for dale tiek, the mission gives his god given skills a direction. "god's given me an eye for that thing. so i feel like if he's gifted me with that i should use it to help others too." "the church is holding a cornhole tournament this sunday september 30th. all proceeds are going to carpenters on a mission. in freelandville, gary brian news 10." //////// temperatures are comfortable "right now"..