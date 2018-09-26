Clear

Freelandville Mission Trip

Freelandville Mission Trip

Posted: Wed Sep 26 14:22:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 14:22:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Freelandville Mission Trip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stepping-up.. "to help others". and "the giving" .. is being fueled "by a local church". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how the tight knit community "of freelandville".. is on a mission.. tochange lives miles away. ///////// /////// "bethel church sits along a country road just outside of freelandville. with just over a hundred people in it's congregation. you could say it's the picture of a small town church. but that's not keeping one group here from doing big things." dale tiek has been a carpenter of sorts for all his life. "god gifted me with the ability to use my hands. and since i was a little kid i was putting nails in a dog house. it seems like that was me." dale tiek's skill became a passion. that passion soon would find purpose. "you ready to go back in november?" bethel church began working with foundation for peace in 2014. "we actually took a group of about 26 to the dominican republic and it was more than we expected. so much more. so we do four days of medical missions where we see about 500 people a day." the group's first visit exposed a greater need for help in the impoverished area. dale tiek's wife jane tiek led the medical mission. from that carpenter's on a mission was born. "we're going to work on their community center. we're going to have a bible school with them and just interact with the kids and adults." carpenter's on a mission helps to rebuild structures that are necessary in the community. this november the group will once again return to the dominican republic. for dale tiek, the mission gives his god given skills a direction. "god's given me an eye for that thing. so i feel like if he's gifted me with that i should use it to help others too." "the church is holding a cornhole tournament this sunday september 30th. all proceeds are going to carpenters on a mission. in freelandville, gary brian news 10." //////// temperatures are comfortable "right now"..
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Image

A cooler night ahead

Image

Freelandville Mission Trip

Image

Fire prevention parade

Image

News Terre Haute tent ordnance

Image

Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

Image

Race for the Cure, Oct 6th at Meadows Shopping Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute

Image

Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game