Fire prevention parade

Posted: Wed Sep 26 14:15:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 14:15:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wants you to be ready. "saturday".. 'the sugar creek fire department" is hosting its annual "prevention celebration". there will be a bounce house.. fire extinguisher demonstrations... giveaways.. and more. there will be "live" fire demonstrations and "the parade" at dark. the event starts at noon saturday at sugar creek fire station-"41". at "6".. t events will move "to the west vigo i-g-a parking lot". for a full schedule of events.. and more on fire prevention week.. visit w- t-h-i t-v dot com. what "a change" a day makes... lots of sunshine
