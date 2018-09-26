Speech to Text for News Terre Haute tent ordnance

afternoon. it applies to folks who own certain types of tents. "city leaders say".. they're making an increased effort "to follow state law". that's the reason "for the new ordinance". here's how it works. it applies to tents.. that are more than "400"-square feet .. and are open for public occupancy. "officials" are now inspecting those tents "for safety violations". they'll be checking for things like: "the presence of a fire extinguisher", 'clearly marked exits", and "items that may be combustible" officials we spoke with say.. they're hoping people will understand these changes. ///// /////// 10:31:58,17 "the city of terre haute, when you close a street and put a tent up, for various activities, festivals, if the tent has restricted edress, if it's over 400 square foot, we're going to be inspecting it." /////// you can find copy "of the full ordinance" on our website.. at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. "fire prevention week" is comin up fast! "the sugar creek fire department"