Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

Posted: Wed Sep 26 14:12:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 14:12:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

daniel tanoos" released a statement "on his behalf". news 10's "rondrell moore".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. to share what that statement says. "rondrell".. ///////// danny tanoos has remained silent since these charges came out. this statement is the first we've heard from his camp. i'll read it, in it's entirety. the release said quote.. "in february 20-16, the united states attorney's office for the southern district of indiana and agents from the federal bureau of investigation initiated a bribery investigation of mr. daniel tanoos and others. no charges from that investigation were filed against mr. tanoos. now, after approximately "2"-years of investigation.. th marion county prosecutor's office has now filed bribery charges against "mr. tanoos" from the same f-b-i investigation. mr. tanoos has maintained his innocence during his cooperation with the investigation and will continue to vehemently deny the charges now filed. mr. tanoos has dedicated "20"- years to the vigo county school corporationand its students as the superintendent and is proud of that service. because of that dedication.. mr. tanoos will aggressively fight these charges.. end quote. tanoos also denied wrongdoing to investigators... you can read his statement in the probable cause affadavit. you can find that on our website.. w-t-hi t-v dot com. back to you.. ////////// in other news.. a new law in indiana.. now requires "teachers".. to
Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

