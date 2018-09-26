Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Sep 26 09:29:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 09:29:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more sunshine and pleasant air for the afternoon. highs today get to 68. then, partly cloudy and somewhat chilly tonight, lows drop to 49. mixing sun and clouds tomorrow, a high right at 70. friday is looking very nice; mainly sunny and a high at 72.
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

