Clear

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

The Marion County, Indiana prosecutor filed charges against Tanoos on Monday.

Posted: Wed Sep 26 04:24:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 04:24:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

superintendent danny tanoos will be formally charged this morning. the marion county, indiana prosecutor filed charges against tanoos on monday. news 10's jon swaner is live in indianapolis with more on this story. /////////// good morning, melissa, from the city-county building in indianapolis. here in a few hours, dr. tanoos will appear in court in a highly anticipated hearing. federal agents point to three separate instances that led to felony bribery charges filed against former superintendent danny tanoos. the federal agents who worked this case say tanoos asked for favors from e- s-g in exchange for jobs in the school corporation. this morning at 9 a.m. tanoos will appear in court in person. it's for what's called an initial hearing. the judge will let tanoos know what the charges are and the possible penalties if he's convicted. from there, the judge will set a few dates, including a trial date and pre-trial conference. both sides have already agreed tanoos will remain free on his own recognizance. he's been ordered to submit his fingerprints to the state. and we'll see if the judge sets any other conditions on his release at the hearing. live in indianapolis, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. //////// [b9]cosby sentence-vo bill cosby is waking up behind bars this morning. a judge sentenced the
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Image

A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Image

Spotty morning rain...and then sun

Image

What's the difference between the different cloud types?

Image

Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

Image

Pancake Day coming this weekend

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Image

Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Image

ISU Candidate Forum

Image

Lafayette milling and pavement project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game