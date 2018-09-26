Speech to Text for Tanoos to be formally charged Wednesday morning in Indianapolis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

superintendent danny tanoos will be formally charged this morning. the marion county, indiana prosecutor filed charges against tanoos on monday. news 10's jon swaner is live in indianapolis with more on this story. /////////// good morning, melissa, from the city-county building in indianapolis. here in a few hours, dr. tanoos will appear in court in a highly anticipated hearing. federal agents point to three separate instances that led to felony bribery charges filed against former superintendent danny tanoos. the federal agents who worked this case say tanoos asked for favors from e- s-g in exchange for jobs in the school corporation. this morning at 9 a.m. tanoos will appear in court in person. it's for what's called an initial hearing. the judge will let tanoos know what the charges are and the possible penalties if he's convicted. from there, the judge will set a few dates, including a trial date and pre-trial conference. both sides have already agreed tanoos will remain free on his own recognizance. he's been ordered to submit his fingerprints to the state. and we'll see if the judge sets any other conditions on his release at the hearing. live in indianapolis, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. //////// [b9]cosby sentence-vo bill cosby is waking up behind bars this morning. a judge sentenced the