A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Wednesday: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 69° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and rather chilly. Low: 50°

Posted: Wed Sep 26 03:21:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 03:34:14 PDT 2018

Wednesday: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 69° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and rather chilly. Low: 50° Thursday: Mixing sun and clouds. A nice day. High: 71° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday and this will usher in some comfortable temperatures. Through the end of the week and into the weekend expect ample sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With cooler daytime highs, comes cooler overnight lows. Several nights look to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This nice fall weather should be great for doing outdoor activities. Enjoy!
Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
