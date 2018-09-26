Speech to Text for A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday

Wednesday: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 69° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and rather chilly. Low: 50° Thursday: Mixing sun and clouds. A nice day. High: 71° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will finish passing through the area for your Wednesday and this will usher in some comfortable temperatures. Through the end of the week and into the weekend expect ample sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With cooler daytime highs, comes cooler overnight lows. Several nights look to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This nice fall weather should be great for doing outdoor activities. Enjoy!