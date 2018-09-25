Speech to Text for Mayor's Ride a big success in Clay County

society will be able to better take care of its dependents. news 10 stopped by the brazil city hall. that's where we found mayor brian wyndham celebrating the success of a local fundraiser. earlier this month, brazil held the mayor's ride. the event was cancelled due to weather conditions. it was later rescheduled. organizers say despite the setback the event was a major success. "let's at least make it as successful as last year's. we literally doubled the most successful year that we've ever had despite the fact that the ride had been cancelled. that's really a phenomenal. it speaks a lot about the community. when there's a need out there they'll step up to the plate and fill it." last year the fundraiser raised around 7-thousand dollars. this year the fundraiser raised around 14 thousand dollars.