Big Brothers, Big Sisters Meet and Greet Day

Posted: Tue Sep 25 19:22:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 19:22:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

one local group dedicates itself to mentoring children in the wabash valley. the big brothers ...big sisters... organization is hosting a meet and greet. it takes place this saturday. the event will educate children and their parents on what being a "little" is all about. news 10 talked with organizers earlier today. they say there will games and lots of the fun activities. "the big brother, big sister staff will be there. we'll be hanging out with the kids. parents will be more than welcome to come ask questions.we will bring some applications with us if they want to be part of the program." the event is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. a local organization is partnering with i-hop to support
