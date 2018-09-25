Speech to Text for Spencer Stone speaks at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

very special guest today. the school hosted spencer stone. it's all apart of isu's speaker series. stone is known as an american hero. that's after he helped stop a terror attack in paris, france. organizers say his story is inspiring. the university speakers series continues into 2019. dwayne betts will be the next person to take part in the program. he's scheduled to visit in october. [b18]big bro big sis meet n greet-fs