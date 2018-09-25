Clear

Vigo County's jail is unconstitutional...now a judge is stepping in

Vigo County's jail is unconstitutional...now a judge is stepping in

Posted: Tue Sep 25 19:18:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 19:18:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

developments in the controversial jail lawsuit. good evening and thanks for joining us. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. vigo county leaders have until october 15th to file a timeline of plans for the jail project. it's a story we brought you on news 10 first at five. news 10s alia blackburn has been gathering reaction from the lawsuit's key players. she joins us live from the jail with the latest. some say the findings in these court documents should light a fire underneath county officials... that's after a partial summary judgment hearing on friday. in these documents... a federal judge has ordered vigo county officials to file a timeline of the jail project plans by october 15th. county leaders will also be required to report to court on a periodic basis... that's to show progress on jail construction and efforts to correct the constitutional violations. documents recommend the county hire additional staff -- in efforts to increase recreation and medical and safety checks. we spoke to attorney michael sutherlin -- who is representing the inmates in this lawsuit... he said this hearing should serve as a "quote" come to jesus moment for the county -- as the federal courts have lost their patience. "it's a sad fact that you're an economically depressed area, which is one of the factors that sort of leads to a lot of crime, but it's not an excuse for the government to sort of duck their responsibilities." november 13th will be the beginning of the periodic trips back to court. sutherlin told us "if" the judge feels no progress is being made -- the plaintiff could petition for a three judge panel. sutherlin said that would allow the release of inmates.. we'll continue to keep you updated on this lawsuit as new developments come in.. but for now -- reporting in vigo county -- ab -- back to you. news 10 also reached out to
