Clear

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

Posted: Tue Sep 25 15:58:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 15:58:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

someone.. walk a mile in their shoes. indiana state university applied that old saying to help students learn about what it's like to be a refugee. today.. the university hosted a simulated refugee camp. students learned that people leave their home countries for many reasons like "war".. "political oppression" or "lack of food". i-s-u wants its students to know how difficult life in these camps can be. "i would definitely be worried about that person, so that's one reason that we started this program last year. we want everybody to know what's going on outside in the world." the nearest refugee camp to our area is located in indianapolis.
