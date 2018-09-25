Clear
Northview-Greencastle preview

Battle for first place in WIC

Posted By: WTHI Staff

takes place this friday when 4a, 10th ranked northview visits 3a, number 11 greencastle ... both these teams enter this showdown unbeaten with six and ohh records.... the knights first goal this season is winning conference, they'll take a big step towards that if they win friday.... northview has just destroyed their competition this season, winning by an average margin of 33 points... the closest game they've had the last five weeks is a 20-point victory... northview knows they'll be challenged this week and they are ready! a little ahead of our competition the last few weeks. that's what comes when you work hard. i think everyone is ready to get back to the big game. makes it more exciting. makes it mean more when you come out on top. whoever wins this will put themselvese in position to possible win a conference championship. greencastle two years ago beat us when we went to there place. last year beat them on last second field goal. anticipate another tight game. the mlb playoffs start next week and we'll have a
