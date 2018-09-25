Speech to Text for ISU Basketball practice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kind of exciting. you expect something good. even more exciting when you see something good. excitement on everyone's face. indiana state senior emondre rickman feeling how many college basketball fans and players are today... pure excitement with teams holding their first official practices of the season... indiana state hit the floor at the hulman center this afternoon, for practice number one! back is one of the best players in the mvc in jordan barnes, big things are expected from the junior guard... transfers cooper neese and christian williams looked really solid ..... isu has suffered through four straight losing seasons, this is a program that has to much talent to let that happen again this year... the message at the first practice tuesday was finish.... head coach greg lansing was on the guys to be mentally tougher this year! [e5]isu basketball practice-sot we have to want to finish things. have to want to finish games. talk about finishing every drill, every practice. have to finish everything. have to fight through adversity. that's something coach says a lot. battle through adversity. something we're going to be challenged with a lot in our practices this year. the high school football game of the year in the wic