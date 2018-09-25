Speech to Text for National Voter Registration Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a recent study estimates 40 million americans will "not"vot this november. it's a reminder to make sure to get everything ready to go before election day comes around! news 10's abby kirk walks us through how you can register online and or in person. election leaders are wanting you to register to vote! the general election is less than two months away... you must be registered to vote by october 9-th to vote in the november election. nat "these are all offices that are probably going to affect your everyday lives probably more so than say some of the other ones." a reminder for all that you must register to have a vote in november's general election. "this is what makes this all work is have people run for office, get elected, and hope that they do a very very good job to represent the people that they are getting paid to take care of." bob lawson is the co-director for voter registration in vigo county. he says it's a good idea to check to see if you're still registered. "we've been busier today than we have several other days of people just wanting to make sure that they are registered." lawson says if you move, even within same town or county... you must re- register. if you have gotten married and or you want to change your party affiliation---he says you will also need to re-register. "once you are registered, unless you change your name or move you stay registered. so, you don't have to keep registering or re-registering every two years or every four years or every year. you are registered once you are registered." voter registration can be done online or in person. all you need is a valid driver's license. you must have also lived in your voting area 30 days prior to the election. again, the election is november 6. we have a link to register to vote on our website at w-t- h-i tv dot com. hey kevin whats the weather gonna