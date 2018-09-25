Speech to Text for Fines are going away for stopped trains

of time a train could block a crossing in indiana. after that--- a rail company could be fined a minimum of 200 dollars. but that's changed. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live to share what this could mean for you. [b15]railroad crossings-live pkg the indiana supreme court decided monday that two federal laws outweighed that state statute. so without a way to take action against rail compaines for blocked crossings-- many in the community are worried. if you live in terre haute-- you're familiar with trains to say the least. "we've been stopped for probably over an hour at trains before just waiting for it to go ahead and go over the tracks// it's caused me being late to work, uhm doctor's appointments, everything." resident brandi bennett is one of many people who get stuck at lengthy trains across the wabash valley. a recent indiana supreme court ruling means rail companies can't be charged for blocking crossings anymore. bennett doesn't think that is fair. "honestly it kind of does like anger me a little bit because then i kind of feel like they have no incentive to move, and to get off the tracks a little bit faster, so they can just kind of like sit there and have no problem." "so a blocked railroad crossing can be a pain for anyone trying to get from point a to point b. but, have you thought about this? first responders also have to worry about that. that includes firefighters, police officers, and of course ambulance drivers." "we may have to diver a unit from another area to try to get them to the scene faster than the unit that's blocked, trying to re-route." trans- care operations director jason orman says in these cases-- they rely heavily on mutual aid. "we also respond a lot with the fire departments and so sometimes they're on the right side of the tracks. so the patient is getting taken care of while we figure out how to get to the patient." but safety concerns have already trickled down to residents. that in a time of emergency-- they worry if help can even reach them. "if there's a train stopped i know that if i can't get to where i need to go, the firetrucks or ambulance can't always get to their calls." orman does say there is great communication between dispatch and first responders to prevent any major response delays. reporting live in terre haute-- lacey clifton news 10. the "turn to the river" project will soon be underway.