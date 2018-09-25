Speech to Text for Margaret Avenue overpass could open by the end of the year

schedule! news 10 spoke with terre haute city enginner chuck ennis. he told us the new margaret avenue overpass could open before the end of the year. the project was scheduled to be completed next june. ennis says they poured the deck yesterday. now-- they're moving to the surfacing phase of the project between canal and 25th streets. every three hours in