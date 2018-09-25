Clear
A new report shows problems at UMV Part 2

A new report shows problems at UMV Part 2

Posted: Tue Sep 25 15:24:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 15:24:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

been following this story at united methodist village since june. that's in lawrenceville, illinois. you may remember ..employees reported they weren't being paid. news 10 bureau chief gary brian now has an update from the illinois department of public health. [b10]umv follow-pkg off top "it's been almost three months since news 10 started reporting on issues here at united methodist village. that began when employees said they weren't being paid. now a new report from the illinois department of public health shows there may still be issues at the facility." the illinois department of public health has released a report for both campuses. they are dated august 29th. that is one day after former ceo paula mcknight resigned. the report states that the facility failed to separate personal and business accounts. idph also finds that the facility failed to prevent misappropriation of resident's trust fund accounts. on both campuses the report says the facility quote "failed to notify local law enforcement of an allegation of financial abuse of residents" end quote. the report continues by saying umv quote "failed to initiate and thoroughly investigate an allegation of abuse" end quote. according the report surveyors with idph interviewed on campus from august 23rd through the 29th. "i've reached out to united methodist village for comment. that request has gone unanswered. in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10." a road project in terre haute is ahead of
