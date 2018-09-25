Speech to Text for Plenty of sunshine...heading our way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

then some afternoon sunshine.... cooler....high 69 tomorrow night-partly cloudy and rather chilly...low 49 thundershowers possible....low 58 tomorrow-morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine.... cooler....high 69 tomorrow night-partly cloudy and rather chilly...low 49 thundershowers possible....low 58 tomorrow-morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine.... cooler....high 69 tomorrow night-partly cloudy and rather chilly...low 49 thundershowers possible....low 58 tomorrow-morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine.... cooler....high 69 tomorrow night-partly cloudy and rather chilly...low 49 thundershowers possible....low 58 tomorrow-morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine.... cooler....high 69 tomorrow night-partly cloudy and rather chilly...low 49 thundershowers possible....low 58 tomorrow-morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine.... cooler....high 69 tomorrow night-partly cloudy and rather chilly...low 49 thundershowers possible....low 58 tomorrow-morning clouds,