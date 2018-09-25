Speech to Text for A new report shows problems at UMV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

picture of problems.. "at united methodist village". we began following this story for you "in june".. when employees said.. they were "not" being paid. since then.. "the facility" has been investigated "by the illinois department of public health". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. has been following this story from the very beginning.. and has what a new report from the department says. ////// //////// "it's been almost three months since news 10 started reporting on issues here at united methodist village. that began when employees said they weren't being paid. now a new report from the illinois department of public health shows there may still be issues at the facility." the illinois department of public health has released a report for both campuses. they are dated august 29th. that is one day after former c-e-o paula mcknight resigned. both reports say that the facility "failed to maintain resident personal funds accounts separate from business account used for paying bills." both reports continue by stating that the facility "failed to prevent the misappropriatio n of resident trust fund accounts. in this section of the report there is a quote from a text message. the report says the message is from the c-e-o to the administrator of the south campus from last january. it reads quote "this is horrible and probably not ethical, but how much is in resident trust" end quote. according to the report, a text from the c-e-o dated june 22nd from this year says quote " pull trust and legacy . i have to tell the board. they will probably fire me. which they should." end quote. at six oclock i will run through the remainder of the report release by the illinois department of public health. "i've reached out to united methodist village for comment. that request has gone unanswered. in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10." ////////// "the storm team" warned us..