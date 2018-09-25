Speech to Text for A study says ISU is amongst the most dangerous in the country

wabash valley university. a recent survey.. ranks indiana state university.. 11th in the country "for violent crime on campus". news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now.. with reaction "from the terre haute campus" and more on the findings. ///////// the study is by a little known group called "insurify insights". it claims data scientists used public data from the fbi's uniform crime reporting to determine rankings for college campuses. the group names isu one of the most dangerous universities in america. 11th for campuses with more than 10-thousand students. we reached out to isu for reaction. first they said they question the validity of the group and the validity of the study in general. but the marketing department did release the following statement to us. creating and maintaining a safe campus environment for students, employees and visitors is what's most important at indiana state university. unfortunately, this ranking's raw data does not provide a complete picture of campus and the safety ... education and services available. they go on to remind students isu public safety is available 24-7. if you'd like to read the study we've linked you to it on wthi tv dot com. news 10 hopes to talk to "students" for their reaction in the coming days. back to you ////// [b9]x crime