Time running out for Vigo County Jail decision

Posted: Tue Sep 25 14:23:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 14:23:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

at this hour. they involve.. the future "of the vigo county jail". a federal judge says.. time is quickly running-out "for the county" to make a decision. for years.. we've told you about overcrowding concerns "at the vigo county jail". it's put "the county" right in the middle of a lawsuit by inmates. news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. explains what may happen.. "if" "county leaders" don't take action. he's "live" in our newsroom. ////////// earlier this year ... i brought you a special report about the jail. in it, we learned vigo county leaders had until the fall of this year to make a decision about the future of the jail. otherwise, a judge could step in and make her own plans ... well fall is here ... and, as of last week, jail plans are still in the works. so, just as we reported, a judge is starting to step in. just last friday .... judge jane magnus stinson signed a motion, saying the jail "is unconstitution." she ordered that vigo county leaders file a timeline by october 15. that timeline must show when a new jail will be operational. leaders must also hire jail staff.. increase inmate recreation... and increase medical and safety checks. if they don't meet these guidelines, magnus-stinson says a tribunal of judges could be appointed. "those judges" have more power to penalize the county. the penalties could include potentially releasing inmates. news 10's alia blackburn is working on getting reaction to this order. she'll share her findings with you tonight on news 10 nightwatch and on myfox 10. back to you! /////// an alarming new study.. involving a
