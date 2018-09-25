Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Vigo County Sheriff's Office releases statement on Tanoos

Vigo County Sheriff's Office releases statement on Tanoos

Posted: Tue Sep 25 14:18:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 14:18:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Sheriff's Office releases statement on Tanoos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

office for many years. with the current criminal charges in place.. "the vigo county sheriff's office says".. tanoos' status is contingent upon his duties with the school system. as a result of his administrative suspension by the school board.. "his special deputy status" has also been suspended.. pending the outcome of the case. moving forward to "tomorrow".. "dr. tanoos" will appear in court for
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Plenty of sunshine...heading our way

Image

A new report shows problems at UMV

Image

A study says ISU is amongst the most dangerous in the country

Image

Time running out for Vigo County Jail decision

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office releases statement on Tanoos

Image

A breakdown of the charges Danny Tanoos faces

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game