A breakdown of the charges Danny Tanoos faces

continues toe public corruption case".. involving former vigo county school superintendent "doctor danny tanoos". ///// good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday.. september 25th. we start things off at this hour.. as "the vigo county school board".. met in another "executive session" this morning. "news 10" camped outside that meeting.. hoping to get a response from one of the school board members. that never happened. however.. just before "2"- o'clock this afternoon.. we received a fax into our newsroom.. regarding "the vigo county school corporation employee investigation update". their response is as follows.. quote.. "today.. we have started an investigation.. with the assistance of legal counsel.. which will include conducting interviews and following the due process requirements mandated by law. along with the investigation.. v-c-s-c has launched a comprehensive review of school board policy and administrative guidelines. a major focus of the review will be vendor relationships.. purchasing procedures and overall school finance".. end quote. we've documented "that doctor danny tanoos" faces "3"-felony counts of bribery. "those charges".. have been filed "by the marion county prosecutor". that prompted "2"-questions: what specifially led to the filing of these charges? and.. why were the charges filed "in marion county"? news 10's.. "jon swaner".. has answers to both. ///////// we've been telling you that the three bribery counts focus on three specific dates... august 24th of 2013... july 11th of 2014... and august 10th of 2014... federal agents outline from its investigation what they say happened that led to the charges filed against tanoos. first, let's go back to august 24th of 2013. that's when e- s-g's doug tischbein admitted to federal agents that he gave tickets to an indianapolis colts preseason game to tanoos. tischbein also said he paid for dinner for tanoos and six members of his family. the tab at moe's steakhouse totaled more than $364 dollars. tischbein told federal agents he did not have dinner with the tanoos family that night. federal agents believe tanoos solicitied the tickets after after tischbein asked him about an opprotunity to do a project for another county's school corporation. at tanoos's recommendation, the school board awarded to e-s-g another renovation contract. then on july 11th of 2014, tanoos was in nashville, tennessee on a principal's conference. federal agents believe tanoos solicited dinner at the palm restaurant in nashville after e-s-g inquired about the school corporation receiving an offer from a competitor of e-s-g. charges to tischbein's personal credit card totaled more than $1100 dollars from that night at the palm restaurant. at tanoos's recommendatio n, the board awarded another project phase to e-s-g. then there's the night of august 10th of 2014. federal agents say tanoos once again made a request of tischbein... this time tickets to an r-e-o speedwagon concert in indianapolis. this included a free limo ride with complementary liquor. again, e-s-g secured another phase of the renovation contract. according to court documents, said that all of these events occurred in marion county, which is why these charges will be heard when tanoos makes his initial court appearance in indianapolis tomorrow morning. and we'll bring you details from the courtroom as soon as they happen. from the vigo coutny school corporation's central office, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. ///////// "doctor danny tanoos" has also served "as a special deputy" with the vigo county sheriff's